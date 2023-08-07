There is no '8 to break' - Kabila 'shoots down' NPP slogan

Mon, 7 Aug 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
Executive Director, Rights of Youth & Disability International, James Kwabena Bomfeh has suggested that the New Patriotic Party's agenda to 'break the 8' holds no water.
He said our constitution is "not framed on electing (political) parties".
"According to the constitution, each President serves a four-year term . . . so when I hear people say they are breaking some 8, I wonder the foundation to it. There's no 8 to break. The sloganeering must be based on facts. If you don't manage your victory well you get problems," Kabila said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.
Listen to him in the video below:
Source: peacefmonline.com
Related Articles:
- Stop using Bawumia’s picture on your banners and posters – NPP to Parliamentary hopefuls
- Afia Akoto submits nomination forms to contest NPP primaries in Okaikwei North
- I’ll uproot Atta Mills from KEEA seat- NPP parliamentary aspirant brags
- NPP primaries: Mark Okraku Mantey files nomination for Ayensuano parliamentary contest
- NPP primaries: Okraku-Mantey files nomination for Ayensuano parliamentary contest
- Read all related articles