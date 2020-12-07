There is state-sponsored agenda against Sam George, Adongo and others- Nigel Gaisie

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George

Founder and Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said that he has seen in the spiritual realm a state-sponsored agenda against Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

According to him, the government will deploy well built and trained men to intimidate people in his Constituency just so the people do not come out to vote for him as he seeks a re-election bid on December 7.



He indicated that apart from using thugs, the government has paid some influential media houses to call the elections in favour of Sam George’s opponent as a decoy to get the Member of Parliament destabilized so they can use that period to rig the election.



“I saw that people will be compromised by this government. The government has paid some media house to call the elections so they will say these MPs Isaac Adongo, Haruna Iddrisu and Sam George have lost so when they say that the people will lose hope so they will stop watching the counting and they will rig the election there."



"Sam George, there is a state sponsorship against him. Tomorrow they are bringing strange people there to come and cause mayhem, it’s an agenda spiritually I saw it from the Presidency,” he told his congregants.

He called for vigilance on the day of elections because “this year’s election, the party that is not vigilant will be cheated”.



He noted that a similar tactic will be employed in the constituency of Haruna Iddrisu in Tamale South and Isaac Adongo who is Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central.



“2016 I prophesied that the NDC will lose but in 2020 I prophesy that the NDC will win. Some media houses will call the election by 9 pm but don’t lose hope because John Mahama is winning the election.”