There'll be no Armageddon, NDC will remain strong - Ofosu-Ampofo tells critics

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has said that there will be unity in the party after the polls on December 17.

“I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger," says the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



Ofosu Ampofo who is seeking to retain his position speaking at the ongoing National Delegates' Congress is optimistic the seeming rancor between him and his close contender Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won't create cracks in the party.

“The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that. Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of great akatamansonians,” he added.