General News

There’s adequate security for voters registration exercise - Police

The Police Administration says it has made provision for adequate security in the upcoming voter registration exercise.

According to the police, all regional police commanders are being supported by the national headquarters in the exercise which will start tomorrow [Tuesday, June 30, 2020].



The police have also asked the public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



"Police expect all persons who would partake in the registration exercise to adhere to the mandatory wearing of face mask, face shield or any other face covering that cover his or her nose and mouth completely,” a post on the official Facebook page of the police said.

Police have made adequate security provisions to ensure that law and order is maintained during the compilation of new Voters Register from Tuesday, June 30 2020, to Saturday, August 8, 2020.



Respective Regional Police Commanders are being supported by the National Headquarters to provide maximum security in their areas of operation. Police expect all persons who would partake in the registration exercise to adhere to the mandatory wearing of face mask, face shield or any other face covering that cover his or her nose and mouth completely.



All are also entreated to observe all other protocols necessary to ensure the safety of persons and property in this COVID-19 era.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.