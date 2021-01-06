There’s currently no majority in 8th parliament - Lawyer

Parliament of Ghana

A private legal practitioner lawyer Ebenezer Ahiator has explained in an interview that the 8th parliament is not a straight jacket as some individuals have seen it.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he added that the argument where people also claim that the independent candidate will make the NPP’s a majority is not true.



According to him, he can only vote for a side but the fact that he will either vote in favour of the NDC and NPP will not put him on any side of a majority.



"Both sides will nominate. The NDC will nominate, the NPP will also nominate. They will then vote and whoever wins will win, none of the sides is a majority," the lawyer said.



Lawyer Ahiator added that per the rules, there should be a majority and a minority but it is a dead feat.



The lawyer was optimistic parliament will not be business as usual because the House will see some level of serious scrutiny before bills are passed.

"The current situation will put legislators on their toes. It will make them more effective and efficient at the work they do,” he added.



The Race for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament



The NPP has nominated Speaker Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as their candidate for the Speaker position in the 8th Parliament.



The choice has been assented to by President-elect Akufo-Addo and the Party’s Council.



The party argues that the decision is out of the need to maintain consistency in Parliament in view of the current numbers.

The NDC has nominated the Second Deputy Speaker Alban Bagbin as their choice of Speaker.



The decision was taken after the party held an Executive Meeting, yesterday, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



The party insists they have won the majority seats in parliament and has since directed their MPs to hold themselves as the majority in Parliament.