There’s no LGBTQ+ office at Kwabenya – Queen-mother

An LGBTQI+ office was recently opened in Accra

The Queen-mother of Musuko-Kwabenya has denied claims that an office for LGBT people has been established in the area.

According to Naa Korkoi Dugbartey II, the individual making the claim is an imposter laying claim to a stool in the community.



“We don’t have such thing like this here I have sent the youth to go and search but they did not see anything like that here. So the one who says he is going to burn the house they should tell him he is called Kwamena, he is not a chief, he has been dethroned they should tell him that where he knows the house is, he should go and show you where the place is. We don’t have a council we are not grown to have a council so what he is saying he is lying. But if what he is saying is right then I will support him so that we burn the place together. but he is lying,” she told GHOne TV’s Joshua Nana Kwame Yayra.



Naa Korkoi Dugbartey II however noted that she will be meeting with other disgruntled traditional leaders to oppose the idea of legalizing the LGBTQI community.



“I will see to it that I send someone to Nii Armasah Oseco, the leader of the chiefs in the smaller villages to arrange for a meeting in a week or two for us to discuss the problem because it is not a good thing to practice in the country.”



The chiefs who are incensed over the establishment of the LGBTQI resource centre are expected to take a decision also on the activities of the said group in their communities.



The resurfaced subject of the LGBTQI+ has once again attracted a wide range of misgivings and concerns on the impropriety of the said community.

The establishment of the LGBTQI resource centre seemed to have aggravated concerns with many threatening to burn down the said establishment.



One community that has come under the radar for discussions is the Kwabenya Musuko where there were claims that an LGBTQI+ resource centre has been opened.



The Queen-mother appealed to the government to deal with the matter.



“I am also calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to act as a true father of the land to stop these devilish practices by involving the police”.



Meanwhile, the search for the exact location of the LGBTQI+ Resource Center in the capital continues.