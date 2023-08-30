There's no mathematical reason NPP super delegates election represents final results on Nov 4th - Pratt

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has dissented to views that the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's Special Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26 will reflect the party's November 4th election.

Prior to the Special Delegates Congress, a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles stated that "whoever wins Saturday's election will win the November 4 elections," stressing "that is a matter of fact!"



But to Kwesi Pratt, there is no scientific basis for such claims.



He explained that the special delegates who participated in Saturday's election form only 0.4% as compared to the over 200000 delegates to vote in November election, hence it is wrong for any person to conclude on the outcome of the upcoming presidential primary.



"In terms of sampling, there is no mathematical reason to find this that it represents the final result", he stressed while expressing his comments on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

Five candidates comprising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and either former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko or leading member of the NPP, Thomas Addai Nimoh will be competing in the November 4th election.



The special delegates will on Saturday, September 2 vote in a run-off to choose between Boakye Agyarko and Thomas Addai Nimoh who polled same results in last Saturday's election.



The tie is to be broken to find the fifth candidate for the November 4th presidential election aimed at electing the party's flagbearer.



