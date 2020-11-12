There's no reason for Mahama's come back, show him the final exit - Nana B

Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organiser

The Campaign of the National Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B has taken another turn as they are hitting the streets with the "Boots on Grounds" campaign.

"Boots on Grounds" is a well thought through campaign strategy coordinated by the National Youth Wing to get all the 16 Regional Youth wings, 275 Constituency youth wings, TESCON branches, and Youth Volunteer Groups to embark upon massive Door-Door Campaigns, Community Campaigns, Street Campaigns, Lorry Terminal Campaigns and Markets Campaigns, campus to campus campaign and youth groups campaign across the country.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that, the government has kept faith with the youth of Ghana by successfully implementing over 150 transformational and life-changing youth-related policies in less than 4 years and so they need to let members of the public know and understand why President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo needs to be maintained.



He also contends that the 2020 Manifesto of the NPP themed “Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All” also have over 100 beneficial youth-centred policies making it imperative for the youth lead the charge in the agenda to give President Akufo-Addo and the NPP four more years to do more for Ghanaians.

"The Youth of the NPP is storming every part of the country including market places, toll booths, schools in every region, and constituency to propagate and showcase the achievements of the NPP government. The regional and constituency youth wings, as well as TESCON branches and youth volunteer groups, are being deployed across the country to perform this all-important task,” he added.



The NPP youth wing has been strategically positioned and prepped to dominate and leverage every single medium social/traditional media and grounds to sell the good message of the NPP government.



"We need to ensure that President Akufo-Addo wins this year's elections handsomely because there is no reason for Mahama's come back," he stressed.