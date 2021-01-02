There's no replacement for our country Ghana - Clergyman

Ghanaians have been asked to jealously guard the country's prevailing and fledgling democracy

Reverend Robert Akolbugri, the Upper West Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God (AG), Ghana, has urged political parties to pursue their interest with recourse to the peace of the country to plunge the nation into jeopardy.

He said, “We have one Ghana and can never have any replacement. Let’s jealously guard this prevailing and fledgling democracy with good utterances and not jeopardize what we have built as a nation”, he said in his New Year message.



Rev Akolbugri, who is also the Head Pastor of the Revival AG Church, Wa, entreated the public, particularly the youth to shun acts such as political vigilantism and violence that are injurious to the peace the nation was currently enjoying.



“Remember all these political parties would come and go, but your life once lost can never be replaced. Be wise and think about your family first anytime you are lured into violence when the sponsor contracting you has his family outside Ghana”, he admonished.



The Reverend Pastor prayed that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) would subside and that Ghana would regain its strength to rebuild and extend its “national and economic territories”.

Rev. Akolbugri said the works of the Revival AG Church, Wa in 2021, would be anchored on the theme: “My Year of Divine Speed to Possess Territories”, in accordance with the Holy Bible in Isaiah 40:31; “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength … and they shall walk and not faint”.



This he said, is in line with the national theme of the church; “Revive us again Lord”, as postulated in Psalm 85:6 of the Holy Bible.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic in the country had adversely affected the activities of the church, which compelled them to resort to social media and other virtual means of proclaiming the Word of God.