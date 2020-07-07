Politics

There’s nothing extraordinary about Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s selection - PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) says the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not extraordinary as the party is painting to Ghanaians.

National Youth Coordinator for the PPP, Divine Nkrumah reacting to the selection noted that there is nothing that the pair will come and do that Ghanaians have not witnessed before.



He said the candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama who was the past president messed up the economy and presided over a corrupt government and he is the same person seeking to return to power.



Divine Nkrumah told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the discussion should not be limited to the person being a woman by a human being.



He suggested that she must be treated just like any other politician because the office she aspires to occupy is not a child’s play.



The PPP he hinted will subject her to serious scrutiny just like any other politician.

Divine Nkrumah further indicated that there have been women who got the opportunity to serve in higher office but failed to deliver.



He mentioned Betty Mould Iddrisu a former attorney general, Ursula Owusu the current Communications Minister, Dzifa Attivor a former transport minister and Victoria Hammer a former communications minister as examples of women who failed when they were given the opportunity to serve.



He said “there are women who are mafia’s than men and so we should not reduce the debate to her being a woman. We have to test her just like any other politician. But I will reiterate that there is nothing extraordinary that she will do when the NDC wins power. We have witnessed the abysmal performance of the NDC before and so there is nothing new they will add when they win.”



He, however, commended her for the appointment.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.