There will be enough beds for students next academic year - UG Head of Halls

Head of Halls at the University of Ghana, Dr. Charles Wiafe-Akenten, has said that the institution is in a position to provide accommodation to its students in the 2020/2021 academic year.

He says that a decision by the university to receive students in two batches will ensure that there are enough beds for everyone.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten also indicated that preparations are being made to receive students back on campus in January.



“We are ready to receive students, there was a resident board meeting about two weeks ago and the reason was to discuss readiness and things to put in place to begin academic work,” he said.



Dr. Wiafe-Akenten also added that efforts were being made to renovate the various halls of residence before students return.

In view of that, he pleaded with students who still have their belongings in their respective rooms to come for them.



“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to students, who still have their belongings at the halls, its indeed affecting a lot of work going on, as you know when school is in recess, we do some maintenance, but because some students still have their belongings it is difficult to send artisan to go and work.”



On the matter of residential fees, he clarified that students will now be paying per semester because of the modular academic system the university is adopting.



“If the proposed academic calendar comes to pass then the number of weeks students will stay on campus is what he or she is going to pay for. Since two levels will be on campus there will be enough beds for non-residents who will avail themselves to stay on campus, so a student will pay for the period he or she wants to be on campus and when the next modular for the second semester comes, students will have to pay for the fees according to the price,” he said.