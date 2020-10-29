There will be no more smuggling of unwholesome products - FDA assures

Food Industrial Support Services Department, FDA, Ebenezer Kofi Essel

The Food and Drugs Authority has assured that smugglers of unwholesome goods into the country would be unsuccessful henceforth.

The entity maintains that necessary structures have been put in place to safeguard the health of Ghanaians right from the ports to the shelves.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday Ebenezer Kofi Essel from the Food Industrial Support Services Department, FDA said: “for those who want to smuggle unwholesome goods in, we want them to try again and see if they’ll be successful.”



“We know the measures we’ve put in place,” he assured.

He added that “we [FDA] also pay attention to the storage capacity of those who want to bring in frozen foods.”



Mr. Essel further indicated that the FDA was focusing on public education and “will pay attention to items sold on the internet.”