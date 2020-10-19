'There won’t be flawed elections' – EC fires back at Mahama

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) says there is no reason to have flawed elections this year given the transparency that has characterized the process so far.

Jean Adukwei Mensa says if, for nothing at all, the current Commission has been extremely open, so far, with the citizenry as regards the processes leading up to the exercise to be held on Monday, December 7.



She, therefore, asked political elements making allegations against the Commission of a potential flawed election to cease that “onslaught”.



Mrs. Mensa expressed these sentiments on Monday, October 19 when she addressed journalists on presidential aspirants who have qualified to be on the ballot for the elections.



Five Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Ganne, Akwasi Addae Odike, Kwasi Busumbru, and Nana Agyenim Boateng – failed to make the cut for the polls.



Twelve, on the other hand, were cleared to contest the polls.

The 12 presidential candidates of the 2020 presidential elections are:



Alfred Asiedu Walker, Independent



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP



Christian Kwabena Andrews, GUM



Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, PPP

John Dramani Mahama, NDC



Akua Donkor, GFP



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, NDP



Hassan Ayariga, APC



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, CPP

Henry Herbert Lartey, GCPP



Kofi Akpaloo, LPG



David Apasera, CPP



After making the announcement, the EC Chair expressed concerns about recent pronouncements by some political leaders that her outfit is bent on rigging the polls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Notably, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who was among the 12 eligible candidates to contest the polls, his third time, has raised issues with the process.

Addressing supporters of the party in Abura as part of his Central Region tour last Friday, the former president said he and his party will not accept any results of a flawed election.



“Who accepts a flawed election? Nobody. And everything the Electoral Commission is doing is showing that we are heading to a flawed election,” he stated.



But the EC Chair wondered: “Can anybody tell us at which point the Electoral Commission can rig this transparent process?”



She stressed: “We have laid bare our processes for all to see,” adding that even in advanced democracies the level of transparency that has characterised the process so far is virtually non-existent.



