There won't be hung Parliament - Ben Abdallah

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ben Abdallah Banda, has defused the notion that the next Parliament would be a hung one.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region said the NPP is going to win all the disputed seats in the elections and that would mean there is not going to be a hung Parliament in the next sitting.



Political watchers have argued that Ghana could have a hung Parliament in the next government which would be difficult for the Akufo-Addo government.



But reacting to the issue on Onua TV‘s 100 Degrees hosted by Kwame Tutu on Monday, December 14, the Offinso South MP said “the next Parliament would not be a hung one”.



He explained that “the moment the independent MP joins another, it ceases to become a hung Parliament even if the two main parties have the same number”.

He said as it stands now, the NPP has 137 seats while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has 136 seats and this is not a hung Parliament.



Mr. Abdallah, however, explained that “if the NDC had had the majority seats, they would have elected the Speaker, and deputy speakers and they can lead in various committees in Parliament but as it stands now, that is not the case”.



He said “when it comes to certain critical decisions, they can override us”.