These 3 key things pose the biggest threats to Ghanaians' peace - Kan-Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has revealed three key areas where the country's peace and security has been threatened the most.

Murder cases, kidnappings, and chieftaincy disputes topped the list as some of the challenges his outfit was faced with.



He made the statement while addressing Parliament on the state of security in the country on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

According to him, despite Ghana being adjudged as one of the secured and peaceful countries in Africa, the emerging security threats “are far more complex than before.”



“Despite ensuring peace and security, emerging security threats are far more complex than before...Murders, kidnappings, Chieftancy disputes have threatened and undermined the security of the country.” He told Parliament.