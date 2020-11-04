These are the 3 major concerns of the Ghanaian voter, according to NCCE

A research conducted by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has highlighted education, employment, and health as the topmost concerns of Ghanaians that must be addressed.

The three key issues were rated from some 19 other concerns listed by the respondents as pressing needs.



The rest are; roads and infrastructure, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), climate change, social intervention policies, rule of law, peaceful co-existence and patriotism, women and children’s needs, youth development, corruption, social services such as sanitation, provision of KVIP and potable water, agriculture and sports, many more.



Director of Research, Gender and Equality Department at the NCCE, Dr. Henrietta Asante-Sarpong who presented the findings, said one-third of the respondents identified the need for the next government to continue with the Free SHS Policy in addition to providing more classrooms and boarding facilities to accommodate students.



She said 33.3% of respondents want parliamentarians to enact laws to extend the Free SHS Policy to all levels of education.



On the issue of unemployment, 83.0 percent of respondents highlighted the need to create more job opportunities through the establishment of factories.

Touching on the health sector, the respondents requested that the government provides adequate infrastructure and also improve the National Health Insurance Scheme.







They called on MPs to lobby for adequate health infrastructure, with 17.1 percent calling for laws that addressed challenges of the NHIS.



The survey, conducted in September 2020, had 21.2 percent of the respondents from 15 out of the 16 regions, (with the exception of Western Region).