These popular slogans made 2016 elections hot and exciting

Just about this time some 4 years ago, the heat was building. Political parties who had launched their presidential ambitions had zoomed into getting the populace to their sides. Creativity was implored, and wittiness was at play.

With the play of words, various catch phrases and slogans had been generated by contesting parties and most of them were on the lips of many Ghanaians. They were in songs, campaign platforms, social media and virtually everywhere.



It’s another election year and as the months get closer, we take you back down memory lane, with some of these beautiful slogans that got the attention of Ghanaians during the 2016 polls.



New Patriotic Party’s “The Battle is the Lords”:



Then Flagbearer, contesting on the ticket of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, got tongues wagging with his popular phrase; “the battle is the Lords”.



Launched during his manifesto outdooring, Mr. Akufo-Addo used the phrase as a reminder to his enthusiasts that they are hopeful of a win with the help of God.





This got stuck on the minds of many and even was re-echoed after he was elected as president. The party slogan however was “Arise for change”, a move from the 2012 “Transforming Lives, Transforming Ghana” slogan. Others including the ‘Nana Kalyppo and ‘moving forward’ slogans and the 'Oye' song also featured in their campaign messages at certain points.



National Democratic Congress’ JM Toaso:



After almost 8 years as president after succeeding his Boss, the late John Evans Atta Mills, and ruling for an additional 4 years, the term “JM Toaso” was couched. It had a simple message to promote John Dramani Mahama as the preferred candidate to continue as President of Ghana.





“Changing Lives! Transforming Ghana!” was the party’s official slogan for the 2016 polls and it was the theme for their manifesto. Other catch phrases like the “Edey bee K3k3” and the slight whistle with the Usain Bolt sign also featured in NDC’s campaign messages.







Nduom’s ‘Yeresesa mu”:



This year, he is not contesting as flagbearer for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) but he contested as Flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and then the Progressive People’s Party in 2016.



Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom moved from his “Edwumawura” theme, which he used to promote his job creation agenda for the CPP, to adopt the late former President Mills’ “Yeresesa Mu” mantra for the 2016 election. He also dared Flagbearer for the NDC, John Mahama to follow suit.





Ivor Greenstreet’s “Apam Foforo”:



With his plans to promote and boost employment in the country, he rode on the “Apam Foforo” (to wit new covenant) ticket to propagate his messages.



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet noted, among other things, that statistics conducted by his party at the time, revealed that 30 per cent of the population was poor with 90 percent extremely poor.



He believed Ghana was in deep crises and needed a different path and a new covenant; the Apam Foforo”.

