'They don’t read' - Bawumia mocks Asiedu Nketia, NDC over new register

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has come at the National Democratic Congress for misinterpreting the Supreme Court's ruling on the new voters register.

According to him, the opposition NDC and its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia could have understood the ruling better if they had critically paid attention to the judgement provided.



“They are still trying to make a comeback to give us an additional dose of their incompetence. I know they don’t read, but I entreat them to take a look at the data to get better informed on our performance viz-a-viz theirs.



“They should not only read the data, but they should try to understand it so that, they don’t mislead Ghanaians like their mosquito General tried to do after the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday.” He noted.



The NDC and an independent person were unhappy about the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters register. The apex court ruled to exclude the use of the old voter’s ID for the registration.



NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an interview with the media was confident the court had ruled in the party’s favour. It, however, later turned out to be a misrepresentation of the court’s decision.

But Dr Bawumia taking a swipe at the opposition said Akufo-Addo-led government had performed much better compared to the NDC.



Addressing party members at the acclamation ceremony of President Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party, he reiterated that the opposition should read and understand the statistics to avoid misleading the public as General Mosquito did during the week.



“If they study the data, they will realise that for our first term in office, we have not just performed better, but we have performed overwhelmingly better across board.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has retained his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as his running mate for the Presidential elections in December.



In his acceptance speech, Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP for choosing him again and promised not to disappoint the President and the party.

