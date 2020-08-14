Politics

They have eyes but they can’t see - Wontumi quotes Mark 4:11 to mock NDC

Antwi Boasiako, popularly called 'Chairman Wontumi'

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Antwi Boasiako, popularly called 'Chairman Wontumi' has mocked the National Democratic Congress as people who have eyes but can’t see.

Wontumi who revealed his depth of knowledge in the bible quoted Mark 4:11 to thwart the hypocrisy of the opposition NDC for not acknowledging the works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, although the NDC was given the mandate to rule the country, they could not uncover the mysteries to successfully rule the country hence they run to the IMF for a bailout and were unable to roll out the Free SHS.



“When you read Mark 11:4-13 it says it has been given to you to know the mysteries of the kingdom but he said it has been given to them in proverbs so that they won’t understand and do it,” Wontumi said on Metro TV on Thursday.



He added, “They have eyes but they cannot see, they have ears but they cannot listen.”

The politician also quoted 1 Peter 3 vs 12 to indicate that “God’s eyes are on Akufo-Addo and anytime he prays he hears.”



“But the Lord has turned his face against those who do evil and that is Mahama,” the Ashanti Region NPP Chairman unapologetically said.



Despite attempts by the show host, Adom-Otchere, for Wontumi to apologize for naming the former president as evil, the politician declined to do so.



The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman went ahead to say Mr Mahama’s verbal fumble to describe Akufo-Addo’s 1st term in office as eight years is a prophecy from the Creator.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.