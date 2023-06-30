They no longer exist!; PNC and CPP are 'dead' - Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed, convener of Mass Action Committee

A former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed says the Nkrumahist parties, namely the PNC and the Convention People's Party (CPP), are "dead".

According to him, these parties have lost their significance in Ghana's political landscape.



Atik Mohammed intimated on 'Kokrokoo' show on Peace FM Thursday morning that these parties have become defunct because they are no longer seen actively participating in elections and other political activities.



"What shows that a party is in existence? As we talk now, they have no representation in Parliament. They don't even participate in elections. They, on daily basis, are fighting themselves and when you ask them what is the basis for the fight, their reasons are just unnecessary," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

He made this reference to the PNC and CPP while discussing the aftermath of the Assin North by-election which saw no candidate from both parties contesting the elections.



"They are both dead," Atik emphasized.