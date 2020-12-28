‘They say they know where I live’ – GTV journalist reports to police after receiving threats

GTV journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen

Fears are rising for the safety of GTV journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen after he was threatened by an unidentified gang.

Though the motive behind the threats is not immediately known the former drive-time host of Tamale-based North Star FM said he has since reported the matter to the police.



Mr Moomen who posted a picture of two of the gang facing a vehicle subsequently shared a chilling message on Facebook.



“I have lodged an official complaint to the Nima police. But should anything happen to me or any member of my family, please help them to track the guy in black (it’s the best shot I could get of him under the circumstances). He and his friends have threatened to deal with me”, he wrote.



“They say they know where I live and that, that job will be easy”, he had added.



Mr Moomen has however deleted the post upon advice adding that… “the police have handled it”, though he did not confirm whether or not an arrest had been made.

Fresh attacks on journalists



This development comes less than 48 hours after at least three Ghanaian journalists were issued with such threats and in some cases attacked.



Award-winning investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni received a fresh death threat after he published an article on the outcome of the 2020 elections.



Manasseh disclosed the latest threat to his life on JoyNews’ Newsfile, which among others discussed corruption and media freedom in the year under review.



The threat was sent in an email to him on Christmas Day, a day after the article was published.

The article headlined, ‘ERRORtoral Commission and Akufo-Addo’s coup d’état’, discussed the anomalies with the Techiman South parliamentary results and the denial of the people of Santrokfi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) areas.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is pushing for 24-hour police protection for the journalist.



On Monday, it was widely reported that the home of morning show host of Accra-based Angel FM, Captain Smart was also attacked by unknown assailants.



According to a Mile 7 District Police report, all exterior driving mirrors of the radio presenter’s cars were stolen.



Additionally, the windshield guards of all the vehicles including two Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GE 7113-17 and GS 1-16 and one Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GR 9111-16 parked in his compound were also taken.

Deal with threats on journalists – Oppong Nkrumah



Meanwhile, the government has charged the police to deal with such threats.



Interacting with journalists from Ofoase where he is the Information Minister Mr Kojo Nkrumah said “several journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.



It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists.



“It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits – whatever their motives – and arrest and prosecute them with speed”

The Ofoase MP said, “Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved”.



