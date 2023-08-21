Thief, fraudster, gaslighter, unempathetic: Names NAM1 was called during live Twitter Space

Nana Appiah Mensah is the CEO of Menzgold

A Twitter Space organized by broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, and another user on the app called Austine, with the aim of getting the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), to provide Ghanaians with some real answers as to what the status of their locked-up monies are, ended in tears, literally, for many of these online users.

With a number of these users being victims of the Menzgold debacle, many of them could not hold back their disappointments in NAM1 after the responses he provided to the many questions posed to him on the app fell short of their expectations.



From being described as a fraudster to describing his business as a Ponzi scheme – which he had a difficulty providing answers for what exactly its model was, a number of the over 1000 people who actively joined the Space could not hold back on calling out the infamous Menzgold boss.



Among the things NAM1 said, he told the Twitter Space that while he regrets and feels sorry about the plights of the many people affected by the challenges his business has encountered since 2018, he is the biggest loser.



“If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything: I lost all my properties and I don’t even have a car of my own in this country,” he said.



Incensed by such a comment, one of the users who joined the Twitter Space said the Menzgold boss was rather gas lighting them when he should rather have been pitying the situation he put them through.

Others described him as unempathetic, while some said that he was plainly untruthful and could not speak directly to issues.



One of the most outspoken users who joined the conversation, Derek Laryea, could just not understand why Nana Appiah Mensah was shifting the goal post on the things he was saying.



Without quoting them, here are some other descriptions that people gave of the Menzgold boss:



- NAM1 cannot speak the truth



- He is running a Ponzi scheme

- He is a fraudster



- He is insensitive



- He is unempathetic



- He was only shifting the goalposts



- He found a loophole in Ghana’s system and took advantage of it

- He gave no direct answers to any of the questions asked him



It is worth noting that along the way, Austine, the co-host of the Twitter Space, urged that such name-callings be avoided on the platform.



