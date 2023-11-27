'This government is satanic' - Henry Osei Akoto

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Henry Osei Akoto and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (from left to right)

Henry Osei Akoto, a former National Organiser hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched an attack on the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Osei Akoto described the current administration as a diabolic government that has only come to make the people of Ghana suffer.



According to him, the only thing the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government has managed to do since it came to power is worsen the plight of ordinary Ghanaians.



“The Nana Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government is a satanic government that has come to ruin this country… talk of all the promises that this people gave us.



“They have done the opposite of everything that they told Ghanaians; and worsened the lives of Ghanaians. Now if you compare Ghanaians, our lives before the 2016 election and now, everyone in Ghana would bear with me that this NPP government, they have ruined our lives. They have turned our lives upside down,” he said.



Osei Akoto, a leading member of the NDC, laughed at the suggestion by the proponent of the current government that they are going to win power for a third successive them – break the 8.

He warned Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be deceived by the NPP again.



“They are scammers. They have turned our 6 into 9 and our 9 into 6. This people should not be trusted,” he said.



“In fact, they talk of breaking the 8, sometimes, I wonder where they are going to break that 8 from. I don’t know the kind of people who are going to support them in breaking that 8 with all that they have done to Ghanaians,” he added.



BAI/OGB





