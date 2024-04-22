This guy is making me angry – Anyidoho fumes over poll projecting a win for Mahama in 2024 elections

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has disagreed with a recent poll conducted by Global Info Analytics.

The poll predicted that former President John Dramani Mahama would secure over 70% of the votes in the Greater Accra Region, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would garner only 23%.



In a series of X posts, Anyidoho labeled the poll as fraudulent and urged the NDC to be wary of such misleading statistical data.



He shared footage of Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, explaining the poll on Citi TV.



Anyidoho referenced a book titled "How To Lie With Statistics," which according to him, he encountered during his studies at the University of East Anglia (UEA).



He accused Dankwah of being recruited by unidentified "evil forces" within the NDC to manipulate statistical data in favour of a particular agenda.

"This guy is really making me angry (I don’t get angry easily). Who is he to be lying to the NDC with these nonsensical statistics? Who is paying him for this thrash? Gee!!!" Anyidoho tweeted.



In another tweet, Anyidoho called for scrutiny of Dankwah's statistical background, “Pls, can anyone check the Statistical background of this guy who is grossly misleading the NDC and JM? Is it possible that he is a Trojan Horse? Pls, let the NDC disregard this fraudulent analysis and go and work hard.”





I know for a fact that about 2 months ago, this statistical fraud appeared b4 NDC MPs at a retreat at Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, & he was told to shove his dangerous analysis up a certain path of his. Let NDC MPs come and deny what I am saying. The media indulges this guy? Hm! pic.twitter.com/DnJjhDZnLi — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 21, 2024

When I was studying for my first MA at the University of East Anglia (UEA), I came across this book titled “ How To Lie With Statistics”. This character has been recruited by some evil forces within the NDC to lie with statistical data. I consider his analysis to be fraudulent. pic.twitter.com/gAOIinxq6H — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 21, 2024

