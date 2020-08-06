Politics

This is 'false, malicious, offensive, and most unfair' - Ablakwa on 'talk back' at Rawlings reportage

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has come out strongly to deny certain portions of the book titled: "Working with Rawlings" authored by NDC stalwart, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi.

According to him, the claims by several media reportage that some of his colleagues and him were “recruited and groomed to attack the founder of the NDC during the Atta Mills’ administration” are false, malicious, offensive, and most unfair.



"It is worth pointing out that the media renditions are not contained in the aforementioned book," he added.



"Respectfully, I am an avowed devotee of the politics of principle and conviction. I have a mind of my own and I am not one to be "recruited" to say or do what I do not believe in or consider dishonourable".



In a statement, he stated that he has no time been drafted to "talk back" at the Founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings neither has he needed prodding to defend the unblemished record and exemplary virtues of the iconic Asomdweehene - Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, particularly, having been spurred on at all times by unwavering personal conviction added to the fact that he had a responsibility to serve as Deputy Minister for Information at the time and for which he had amongst others, the core duty to defend and protect the image of the government.



"I am in politics for the pursuit of nobler and higher objectives; that in our collective struggles we can build for ourselves a fair, just, and egalitarian society. We cannot waste precious time on anything to the contrary," the statement added.

It has become necessary to react to vilifications targeted at my person and other young members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a consequence of portions and misleading interpretations by sections of the media and the public of the book titled: Working with Rawlings as authored by NDC stalwart, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi.



In more than a decade of public life, the reverence and respect I have for our elders and forebears within and without the NDC cannot be questioned. I have always been greatly indebted to our venerable elders for their generous wise counsel and mentorship in shaping my career.



It is instructive to note that the malicious interpretation of page 211 cannot be reconciled with page 179 where the author concedes that long before Prof. Mills won the 2008 election and therefore much earlier than the erroneous claim of a 2010 “recruitment” - “a pro-Mills group of talented youthful intellectuals and activists emerged. They were dedicated to upholding the attributes and promoting the values of Professor Mills and defending him against vicious and unprovoked attacks."



Let the younger ones coming after us not be misled by the rather unfounded aspersions and innuendos in media circles and elsewhere to assume that there’s any glory in lending themselves to conspiracies targeted at disrespecting or disparaging the elders of this Republic.



