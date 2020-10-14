This is how NDC intends to fund its 1 million jobs agenda if elected on December 7

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined how it intends to fund the creation of one million jobs during its first term if its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is elected as president on December 7.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said the NDC is not oblivious of the huge financial commitment that comes with its ambitious job creation agenda, but it is committed to delivering a minimum of one million sustainable jobs if elected.



“Ghanaians are in need of these jobs for survival,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



He said after a critical analysis of the country’s resource envelope and its current public spending by a crack team of experts in the party, key areas that can open up its fiscal space have been identified.



“To start with, we will reset the government’s spending priorities from consumption-related expenditures to capital and productive expenditures that will create jobs and prosperity for all.



“Also, we will cut down wasteful expenditures by reducing the number of Ministers by at least 40, which will translate into a saving of GH¢63,424,000.00. We also intend to reduce the number of Presidential Staffers by at least 200, thereby saving the public purse about GH¢186,400,000.00 in four years,” he said.

He said the party will employ advanced technology to enhance and maximise revenue mobilisation by ensuring strict tax compliance, the expansion of the tax net and efficient revenue mobilisation.



“Under the E-Proceed GRA Revenue Monitoring Project which we will be introducing, we project to generate at least GH¢3 billion on an annual basis to fund the “Edwumapa” initiative. We also intend to Revise the tax waiver regime to make available GH¢460 million to fund job-related initiatives,” he added.



Additionally, the NDC intends to channel a greater percentage of Ghana’s oil revenues, the Annual Budget Funding Amount, from the three oil fields into developmental and productive initiatives to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.



