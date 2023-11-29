This is how you want to destroy 24-hour economy prospects – Franklin Cudjoe slams NDC supporters for display of weapons

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MANI-Africa

The President of the policy think-tank IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for openly brandishing weapons in the office of former president John Dramani Mahama.

The incident occurred on November 23, 2023, when some NDC youth, led by Malik Basintale the deputy national communication director, stormed Mahama's office under the pretext of a clean-up exercise.



According to Franklin Cujoe, such behavior is detrimental to the party's goal of winning the 2024 elections, especially when the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has proposed a significant policy initiative of a 24-hour economy.



He emphasized that the sight of NDC supporters wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons in public could tarnish the party's image and jeopardize the prospects of the 24-hour economy policy.



"Just now I have seen photos of some jubilant NDC supporters wielding machetes and other dangerous clubs. Whatever the motive was, it was crude. You have a 24-hour economy in sight, and this is how you want to destroy the prospects?" Franklin Cudjoe said in a Twitter post on November 28, 2023.



During the supposed clean-up exercise, NDC youth were observed publicly displaying cutlasses and other weapons, claiming that they were meant for weeding and cleaning the area.

TWI NEWS



The NDC's youth actions have drawn widespread criticism from various quarters, with many calling for a more responsible and measured approach to political engagement including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





AM/DO

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.