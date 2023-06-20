This is what real friends do - Dumelo praises Yvonne Nelson for rejecting NPP's offer to challenge him for AWW seat

John Dumelo (right), Yvonne Nelson (left)

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo has praised his colleague actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, for refusing an offer from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to challenge him (Dumelo) in the Awayaso West Wuogon (AWW) parliamentary race.

Speaking to the media on the side-lines of a book launch by Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Dumelo said that the film producer’s actions have made him gain a lot of respect for her.



He added that Nelson’s rejection of the offer made by the NPP shows that she valued their friendship.



“She told me about this thing long ago, that somebody approached her to contest against me and what I realised was I respected her for that.



“I respected her for telling me; for not taking that decision. Because clearly if you have been told to contest, whoever or the group of people telling you to contest are ready to support you with whatever it is you need.



“And so, I think she put our friendship there, that you know what, John is my friend, I cannot do this against John, I cannot contest against John and that is what real friends do? And I have really respected her for that,” he said.



Yvonne Nelson, in her book, which is titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson", wrote that a close associate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wanted her to be a parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

