This joke isn't funny - Atik mocks Cheddar's 'Kumasi sea' policy

Atik Mohammed has rubbished the sea policy of the founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias "IamFreedom" or "Cheddar".

Nana Kwame Bediako says as part of his developmental projects if elected president of Ghana, he will dredge the sea and extend it to benefit the people of Ashanti Region.



Nana Kwame Bediako, in a radio interview, outlined his policies for Ghanaians, which include sending sea to Kumasi in Ashanti Region.



He emphasized that the sea will serve as a port to complement Tema harbor.



Cheddar expounding on his “sea” policy for Kumasi cited Dubai which has seen a complete transformation and serves as a tourism avenue for people all over the world saying, “I have traveled all over the world…When you go to Dubai, it was a desert but they now have a sea. This is one of the things I’d like to do for Kumasi; that I will dredge and bring the sea there”.



He added; “So, we can bring ships to Kumasi. We are in 2024; we no longer have to take containers one by one from Tema harbor to Kumasi. Sometimes, it takes about 6 hours before one container will reach there and sometimes, by the time, the container gets there, some of the goods are destroyed while when you create a sea or railway, within 1 hour, there will be 500 containers. So, I am here, I want to open the Western corridor, the Eastern corridor, the infrastructure.”



“I want to build power stations, energy stations. I want to connect the gas. I want to create industrial. I want to bring technology; let us create our own mobile phones and create our own laptops,” he asserted.

But to Atik, this is the joke of the century.



Engaging in a peripheral discussion of this sea policy during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed wondered why this is gaining traction, stressing "let's not spend precious airtime discussing this joke. This joke which is not funny, we are wasting a lot of precious time discussing it."



To him, this policy is not feasible arguing "if you are sending the sea to Kumasi, it means that two Regions are going to go. Eastern Region will be gone; Greater Accra Region will be gone. Ghana will start from Kumasi. If care is not taken, Kumasi, itself, will be gone".



"Does he understand the meaning of sea?" he queried the New Force leader.



