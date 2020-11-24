'This particular NPP govt must be kicked out by all means' – A Plus fumes

Controversial social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, has asked Ghanaians to massively vote against the ruling NPP government in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

He believes that the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration is the worst ever since the party’s inception.



“If you own a car and your driver is driving carelessly, you just have to hand it over to another driver. Everybody needs to make sure this government is kicked out. This is not the NPP we all know about. This particular NPP must leave. We don’t have issues with the NPP as a whole, but this particular Akufo-Addo led administration must be moved out,” he emphasized in a 50-second video published on social media.



According to A Plus, the current government is made up of miscreants parading themselves as honorable politicians.



He said the only aim of this group of leaders is to satisfy their own personal interests by stealing from the country.

“This government is made up of a group of persons who just want to steal from the country. These people have really meant to take citizens for granted by taking away what belongs to them. Nana-Addo is a very dishonest person. Whoever does not understand can go and die.” he stated



He has however urged Ghanaians to vote for a Nation Builder who will ‘rescue’ the country and restore it back to the path of growth, development, and true progress.



Watch the video below



