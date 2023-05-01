This should be the last time you ask this illiterate question - Sammy Gyamfi slams Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye (left), Sammy Gyamfi (right)

Sammy Gyamfi, the national communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye for saying that no NDC government has implemented a social intervention policy to help Ghanaians.

According to him, the claim by Aboagye and other proponents of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is "illiterate" and should not be tolerated by Ghanaians.



Sammy Gyamfi, who made these remarks in an Asempa TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on April 27, 2023, added that NDC’s governments implemented social intervention policies that Ghanaians are enjoying till date.



“My brother asked me to mention one social intervention policy implemented by the NDC. This question betrays his understanding of social intervention policies. It is a very illiterate question.



“NDC brought GetFund. No social intervention implemented by the NPP has helped in the education sector more than GetFund… so if you don’t know these things then you are not even fit for platforms like this.



“NDC implemented Free Cocoa Fertiliser for cocoa farmers. If you’re saying, giving cocoa farmers free fertiliser is not a social intervention then you have to go back to JHS. It is the NDC that gave cocoa farmers free hybrid seedlings, is that not a social intervention?” he questioned in Twi.

“If you read, you will not sit on a platform like this and make a mockery of yourself… was it not the NDC government which distributed free laptops in this country... which government distribute free uniforms, which government distributed free sandals to students. Let this be the last time that you go and sit on radio and ask that illiterate question,” Sammy Gyamfi added.



