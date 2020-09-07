Politics

This year’s election is between an angel and the devil – Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otokunor has described the voting of a presidential candidate in the upcoming December polls as choosing between an angel and a devil.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Otokunor pointed out that “This election is straightforward; it is actually between the devil and an angel”.



“It is unfortunate that anybody would suggest that this election would be between a rock and a hard place. In actual fact, this election would be between a rock and perhaps a paper,” he added.



In explaining further, he stated that the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has proven that he's capable of fighting corruption irrespective of who is involved, unlike President Akufo-Addo who looks on even when the defaulters are arrested.



Otokunor said “When it comes to scandals, the NDC is completely dwarfed in terms of the numbers, the size and the magnitude of the scandal that had occurred under the Akufo-Addo government. 70% scandals you heard under president Mahama was actually identified secretly by president Mahama, he asked investigations to be conducted secretly by the state agencies and then he presented the results to the public”.

"Talk of the NSS scandal, GEEDA scandal and so on…All the scandals that were secretly investigated by president Mahama, prosecutions were done. Our sitting MP for Chiana Paga was sent to jail and that is how we fight corruption. That is why president Mahama is promising the Operation Sting when he’s re-elected back into power. We believe that the antidote for corruption is committed of the leader to deal with corruption irrespective of whose ox is gone and that is what Mahama has done,” he continued.



Mr Otokunor stressed that John Dramani Mahama stands tall when it comes to the fight against corruption, unlike his contender in the political race, Akufo-Addo.



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to vote for a presidential candidate who will rule the country for the next four years. Also, parliamentary candidates would be selected on this day.





