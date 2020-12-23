Those threatening me will soon taste the bitterness of the law - Koku Anyidoho

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho says persons who threatened to kill him over his opinion on the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections will be dealt with per the law.

The outspoken former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) told his critics to depart from their evil ways because they will be disgraced for threatening his life.



Mr. Anyidoho last week filed an official complaint at the Criminal Investigation Department Cybercrime Unit over threats on his life.



He filed the complaint after he received several threats directed at him for his opinion on the just-ended polls.



Mr. Anyidoho led the institute as domestic election observers in the 2020 general elections.



In his assessment of the processes, he described the polls as free, fair, and transparent as well as credible from the point of the observation his team made.



However, his observation has angered some people following which threats have been directed at him.

After reporting the threats last week, he posted on Twitter that: “I just left the Police HQ where I went to lodge an official complaint with the CID’s Cybercrime Unit about some goons who think they can hide behind social media to issue threats against my person. They will soon see the real side of the law. I love the new office of the Unit.”



Speaking to the issue on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5, he said he is not perturbed at the threats because he is a man who is not scared because of his opinion on national issues.



“Those threatening me are worrying themselves. I am not a man they can threaten. But since we are in a country with laws, I have reported them. The law will deal with them ruthlessly.”



He spoke against political vilification, insults, and attacks by young politicians.



He advised them not to allow people to use them for their selfish political interests.