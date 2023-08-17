'Those who do not vote for Dr. Bawumia will be punished by God in heaven' - Regional Minister to delegates

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has urged New Patriotic Party [NPP] delegates to vote overwhelmingly for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming Special Delegates Congress scheduled for August 26, 2023.

Acheampong told a gathering in Mpraeso over the weekend that as Regional Minister and three-time MP, he knows all ten candidates vying to be the party’s presidential candidate and believes Dr. Bawumia stands out among them.



The Regional Minister stated that Dr. Bawumia had done well for the NPP and that it was time to reward him by making him the party’s flagbearer.



He claimed that the Vice President has proven to be not only competent, but also dedicated, patriotic, and committed to the NPP.

”I know all of the candidates in the race, and I can assure you that Dr. Bawumia is the one who will help us break the 8-year curse. If the NPP is serious about breaking the eight, Dr. Bawumia is the only man capable of winning the 2024 presidential election for us. He has made a sacrifice for the NPP.



"Dr. Bawumia has done a lot to help the NPP gain power, and it is past time to reward him. We cannot be unthankful to him by ignoring him when it was his turn to lead. Those who do not vote for Dr. Bawumia will be punished by God in heaven.”