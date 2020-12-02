Three arrested for picturing their votes during Special Voting

The three culprits were caught sharing their votes on social media

Three persons have been arrested for displaying their votes on Tuesday, December 1, 3news.com can confirm.

The three were grabbed by the police for sharing their votes on social media after cast.



The action is against the regulations of the Electoral Commission (EC).



“Pictures and videos of ballots cast are against our election regulations,” EC’s Director of Electoral Services Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe told Akoma FM on Wednesday, December 2.



He confirmed that “three persons have been arrested”.

“I will use this your big platform to advise electorates against such acts [during] next week general election.”



It is unclear what charges will be preferred against these persons.



They have been released on bail, 3news.com gathers.