0
Menu
News

Three aspirants file to contest in Akan NDC Parliamentary primaries

NDC LOGO ONE NDC flag

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Three candidates have filed their nominations to contest the Akan National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Oti Region, to be held on May 13, 2023.

Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Director of Elections, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi, named them as Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmed Muniru and Nana Nyarko Dado.

He said Yao Gomado filed his nomination forms on Sunday, March 19, 2023, while Ahmed Muniru submitted his on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Nyarko Dado, however, filed his nomination forms with the Oti Regional Secretariat of the Party, Dambai, Mr Klu disclosed.

The Director of Election said the three aspirants would be vetted at the Oti Regional Secretariat, Dambai between March 27 and April 9, 2023.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Related Articles: