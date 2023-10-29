Three burnt to death, others injured in accident at Yapei

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 28, 2023

Two drivers and a driver's assistant have lost their lives in a fiery collision, while two others sustained injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Yapei, located in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 6 pm and involved an articulated truck and a cargo car transporting salt.



An eyewitness who recounted the event to Asaase News stated that the driver of the articulated truck, originating from the Tamale direction, was engaged in a phone call.



As he approached the sharp curve after descending the Yapei bridge, he lost control of the vehicle, swerving into the opposing lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the cargo car, which was en route from Buipe.

It was reported that the cargo car carried four occupants, including the driver, while the articulated truck was occupied solely by its driver.



Iddi Kamil, the Assemblyman for the Yapei electoral area, confirmed that the injured individuals have been swiftly transported to the Yapei clinic for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of the three deceased victims have been transported to the Buipe Hospital for autopsy and preservation.