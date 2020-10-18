Three candidates file nominations to contest Akyem Oda constituency seat

Three parliamentary aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the Akyem Oda constituency seat in the upcoming general election.

They are Jones Asante, a businessman contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a journalist and CEO of Community Hospitals Group contesting on the ticket of the NPP and Madam Lucy Ansah, a teacher on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

Kofi Annan Nunoo, Birim Central Electoral Commission (EC) Officer, in an interview with the GNA called on the aspirants to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive protocols in their campaign strategies to curtail the widespread spread of the disease.