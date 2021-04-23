Three police officers interdicted for allegedly beating suspect to death in Bono

The remains of the suspect being carried by some residents

The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Buanuh has directed the interdiction of three officers of the service.

They have been named as Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, General Corporal William Akussung and General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo.



The officers stationed at Seikwa in the Bono Region were interdicted following the death in custody of a 48-year-old man.



Reports still remain sketchy but it is gathered that man is said to have been picked up after he allegedly hurled stones on the vehicle of a rural bank manager destroying the windscreen in the process.



According to relatives of the deceased, Abu Bukari Bahala was beaten to a pulp by the officers until he gave up the ghost.



He was secretly buried at the Seikwa cemetery the same night by the law enforcement agents immediately after his death.



Bono Regional Police Crime Officer Superintendent Kennedy Adusei confirmed the development to dailymailgh.com.

“As part of measures by our superiors they’ve asked that they stepped aside…to enable them corporate fully with investigations”, the Crime Officer said describing the incident as unfortunate.



“[When such things happen] a policeman is supposed to send the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. But here’s the case our Chief Inspector erred but rather teamed up with the Akyeamehene of Seikwa together with some boys in town and got this suspect who is now deceased buried”, he further alleged.



Family demands justice



The circumstances behind Bukari Bahala’s death has shocked residents especially his family and relatives who have launched a massive campaign for justice for the him.



His brother, Abdul Rahman wants the officers involved punished.



“It’s a barbaric act”, Rahman said. “As a family we have resolved to pursue justice for our son and we are hopeful the intervention of the IGP will put matters to rest”.