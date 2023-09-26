Three pro-Alan MPs distance themselves from his independent presidential bid

Alan Kyerematen

Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare and Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, have distanced themselves from former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

Osei-Asare and Tetteh, were staunch supporters of Alan Kyerematen's bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer, but have now reaffirmed their allegiance to the NPP and expressed their disapproval of Kyerematen's independent candidature.



Another staunch pro-Alan MP to voice his disappointment is Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) of Mpraeso, who said in a statement that his former principal had betrayed party loyalty and unity.



"The decision is profoundly disappointing. It is a disheartening departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity, which are fundamental to our democratic process. The NPP has always thrived on the strength of its agreement and the collective support of its members," his statement read in part.



Abena Osei-Asare, who maintained a personal and professional relationship with Kyerematen, made it clear that her commitment to the NPP and its values remains unwavering.



In a press statement, she stated, "First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice."

Sylvester Tetteh, on the other hand, revealed that his support for Alan Kyerematen was contingent upon Kyerematen being part of the NPP and now that he (Kyerematen) has opted for an independent path, he has shifted his allegiance to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in his presidential bid.



Sylvester Tetteh expressed his rationale for this decision, stating, "I was supporting Alan Kyerematen to become the flagbearer of our party so that everyone within the party would support him to become the president because I cannot singlehandedly make Alan Kyerematen president,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM on September 25,2023.



He continued, "As I speak to you, I have a choice in who should lead our party. So, with that choice, it is my responsibility to work for him to become the leader of our party and subsequently become the president. Any other candidate is not known to me Sylvester, and my political ambition is because I serve the NPP, I remain an NPP person. Alan Kyerematen is a Ghanaian until his announcement he is a member of our party I respect him but his aspirations and mine are contradicting so for that reason we are on our own on different pages.”



Alan Kyerematen, officially resigned from the party on Monday, September 25, 2023, and declared his intent to contest the high office of the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

Alan Kyerematen's decision comes in the wake of his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which was prompted by a less-than-favorable outcome during the Super Delegates Conference held in August 2023.



He explained his rationale, stating, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





