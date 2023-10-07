Three pro-Bawumia MPs Kennedy Agyapong holds bitterness against

Kennedy Agyapong, a hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, recently expressed his disappointment and bitterness towards some of his fellow Members of Parliament (MPs). He claims to have helped them, but they have now turned against him during his presidential bid.

In a recent interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, Agyapong opened up about his mixed feelings, saying, "I am very bitter that if I had not contested, I wouldn't have known my enemies, these MPs, the help that I have given them."



He went on to reveal that while he has forgiven some MPs for their actions, there are others whom he can never forgive due to their betrayal.



One of those Agyapong singled out is Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency in the Western North Region.







According to him, he campaigned for Obeng-Boateng to secure his parliamentary seat but claims that the MP has turned against him during his presidential bid.



He expressed his frustration, stating, "Last week one of them that I have helped, I will never forgive him, but after November 4th, he will see what will happen. You see, if you are not even going to vote for me, you have a choice, and I don't have a problem."



“I campaigned for him in Bibiani; I am not afraid of him, Alfred Obeng. I left his place at 1:00 a.m…and for this man to tell me that I don’t know how to talk. I can never forgive that guy. This man picks up a phone and calls delegates, telling them not to vote for Kennedy Agyapong but to vote for number two on the ballot. And then one of them asked him why, and he said Kennedy Agyapong doesn't know how to talk.”

Agyapong also revealed that when Obeng-Boateng faced career challenges, he offered support, even during late-night conversations. However, he was deeply hurt by the MP's decision to campaign against him.



Another MP who found himself at odds with Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.







Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on September 18, 2023, he vowed to confront Asenso-Boakye if he continued to attack him, warning that he was prepared to expose potentially damaging information about him.



Agyapong asserted that Boakye should ensure his own integrity before targeting others.



During a conversation with a host, Kennedy Agyapong implied that Asenso Boakye had stayed at a friend's house in Adenta, suggesting that he possessed information that could be used against the minister if necessary.



Read an excerpt of his conversation with the host below:

Host: The minister is in Bantama. Who is it?



Kennedy: I won't tell you, but if he has accepted it, so be it.



Host: Honourable, we are on national television. Is it Asenso or not?



Kennedy: Yes, we are on national television. I mean that he is nobody for me to defend him…but I am advising him, if he wants to attack people he shouldn’t try Kennedy Agyapong because if he does, I will explain to him…



He was staying at my friend David Anim’s house in Adenta. If he doesn’t want trouble for himself, he should keep quiet. You see that he has exposed himself, as he said I assumed. When you played the video, is that how it is?



Agyapong also accused Henry Quartey, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency, of insulting him by labeling him a violent person.





“Sometimes I forgive my colleagues MPs because if they don't toe the line, they will not get any opportunity again, so I forgive them, but those who insult me like Henry Quartey, he goes out there and insults me, saying, 'Look at your violent friend,' what! A good friend of mine.



“Ungratefulness is very hurtful,” he said.



He initially accused Quartey of being involved in a land sale that led to litigation. Agyapong vented his frustration, saying, "God will deal with Henry Quartey. If he plays with me, the things I would disclose about him."











