Three women file to contest NPP parliamentary primary in Oti Region

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Three women are among 30 prospective parliamentary aspirants who have picked forms and filed to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary if their nominations go through after vetting in the Oti Region.

They include Madam Pearl Akua Agyemang, a graduate teacher, who was an aspirant of the party at Kpone Katamanso constituency, Madam Hajia Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate, who is currently deputy managing director of State Housing cooperation and Madam Janet Emafa Obro Adibo Goka, former Regional Secretary of the NPP in Oti and currently serving as the Guan District Chief Executive (DCE).



One of the women, Madam Sekyere-Tijani, would be fiercely challenged by Oti Regional Minister,Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu for Nkwanta South constituency.

In Krachi East constituency, Madam Akua Agyemang would lock horns by Four strong men, including, Michael Yaw Gyato, the former deputy minister of Water and Sanitation, Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong, a businessman in Accra, Timothy Kwesi Koki, a lecturer at Dambai College of Education, Jacob Nlanlil, who is also a businessman in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.



Madam Adibo Goka, the District Chief Executive (DCE), would have it tough with Richard Ofori and Michael Osibo in the Guan constituency.