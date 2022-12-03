Throw in the towel if you have no message - Ofosu Ampofo addresses Asiedu Nketiah?

Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo have been tipped to run a close race for the National Chairman slot

In what appears as a direct shade to General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alias Mosquito, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has asked him to focus on telling members of the party what he intends to do when voted into power.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu Ampofo have been tipped to run a close race for the National Chairman slot of the NDC at Congress



But Ofosu Ampofo says if persons including his General Secretary do not have a message, they should throw in the towel and allow him contest unopposed because he has a lot to offer the political party.



Chairman Ofosu Ampofo who was speaking to the media after he rounded up his campaign in the Greater Accra Region, could not fathom why his opponents have resorted to propaganda rather than issues going forward into the election.



To him, claims that he is working with people suspended by the party is a figment of his opponent’s imagination and not a fact.

“It is a figment of their own imagination. Under no circumstance will I take people who have been ousted from the party to be part of my campaign team. I ended my campaign in the Greater Accra Region Yesterday and about 10 to 15 constituency Chairmen were following me as members of my campaign team. I don’t lack people who will campaign for me who are bonafide members of the NDC," he said.



"Those who are contesting me should come and tell the people what they will do when they are voted for to become National Chairman and others. Those contesting me should not hide behind people and say that Koku Anyidoho, Yaw Boateng Gyan, Dela Coffie, and Allotey Jacobs are regular panel members on Ahotor FM which is a radio station which belongs to me. None of them has been a panelist on my radio station."



"I want to use this medium to dismiss the propaganda and to also let them know that if they don’t have a message, they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race,” he added.