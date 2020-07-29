General News

Throwing dirt at magic pick Jane Naana will be difficult – University Lecturer

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah has said that if any political party’s strategy is to throw dirt, it will be difficult dealing with the Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC.

His comment comes after Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s outdooring which saw her present a reassuring speech to the people of Ghana.



Her speech has been described by many as weak because they were expecting her to throw tantrums at the governing NPP so they could attack her.



Reacting to developments after the outdooring, Dr. Kobby Mensah who is also a Political Marketing expert described Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a magical pick.

The University of Ghana lecturer indicated that any opposing political party that will focus on throwing dirt rather than presenting issues will find difficulty in dealing with the choice of Vice-Presidential candidate for the NDC.



He said “If your strategy is only about “throwing dirt” which in most cases that’s all that most of the people in our political parties know how do, you will struggle in dealing with a magic pick like the NDC VP pick #JohnandJane2020“.





