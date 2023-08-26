Tight security meets NPP supper delegates conference in Bolga

Security officers offloading barricades from a truck

Correspondence from Upper East Region

The ongoing NPP delegate conference in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region is currently going on smoothly with tight security.



There is enough security on the ground as tongs of security men are seen all over.



Over 15 policemen can be sighted at the entrance and counting. More are seen, as one makes his way in.

The venue is the Bolgatanga Technical University inside the library complex. ln all 36 delegates are expected to cast their votes



The breakdown is as follows: One MP, the Regional Minister, 15 party Chairpersons, and two founders of the party.



The exercise started at 9:30 am, with the Regional Minister being the first to cast his votes.