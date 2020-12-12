Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana congratulates President-elect

The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) and the Inner-City Development (IDC) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his re-election.

A statement issued in Accra by Alhaji Khuzaima M Osman, the Executive Secretary of the TMMG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said: “Elections should not divide us and we must continue to be vigilant and protective of the peace and democracy, regardless of our political party colours and persuasions”.



“We are one people with aspirations for common good and destiny,” it said.



The statement congratulated the majority of Ghanaians for showing high level of maturity and sense of responsibility to mother Ghana by not engaging in any acts of violence.

It assured the President-elect and Ghana as a whole of the unflinching support of the TMMG in issues concerning national development and stability.



It urged the President-elect to adopt a father for all approach as he prepared to serve the nation and called on all and sundry to respect each views and let peace reign.