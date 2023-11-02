Timber truck without headlights crushes vehicle killing mother and baby

The driver of the truck is said to be on the run

A speeding timber truck without headlights collided with a vehicle on Kofi Nimo to Ayirebi Road in the Eastern Region, resulting in the tragic deaths of a nursing mother and her five-month-old baby.

In addition to this heart-wrenching loss, seven other individuals sustained severe injuries.



The accident occurred on Wednesday, October 31, 2023, around 7:30 pm when the timber truck, registered as WR 7522 – C and loaded with logs but without functioning headlights, collided with a Toyota minivan owned by Sower Chemicals Company, registered as AS 5951 – 17, which was being used for the sale of drugs.



Survivors of the accident recounted that the minivan had been parked by the roadside to allow some passengers to urinate in the bush.



However, the timber truck, which was speeding without its headlights on, suddenly crashed into the minivan.

This devastating collision led to the immediate loss of the nursing mother and her infant, while the seven other passengers on board sustained critical injuries.



The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at the Oda Government Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue for preservation and identification.



The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has initiated investigations into the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.



The driver of the truck is however on the run.