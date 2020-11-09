Time has come for women to sit at the decision-making table – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has admitted that this is the time for women to join the decision-making table to decide for themselves.

According to him, over the years, men have always taken decisions on behalf of women; a worrying trend which he believes needs to come to an end.



The NDC flagbearer made this known when he was reacting to Joe Biden’s win and Kamala Harris being the first female Vice President of America.



“As the current system has been set up is rigged towards women because men take all the decisions that affect women. I think that the time has come in the world for there to be a shift for women to sit at the decision-making table if not be at the top of the table. I think it is good news for the US because they’ve not only shattered the glass sealing but they’ve punched a big hole in it and it’s only a matter of time that I think a woman would emerge as the President of the United States,” he said in an interview on TV3.

The NDC leader said he and his party are hoping for the same in Ghana because he has a very capable woman as his running mate and is hopeful that the NDC will be successful so that women will occupy their rightful place in governance.



John Dramani Mahama noted that over the years, the United States of America's elections have moved side by side with that of Ghana and although he will not be quick to ascribe meanings, he is optimistic that the NDC will triumph.



“I don’t want to ascribe anything to it but it looks like anytime power has shifted in the US it has shifted also in Ghana. There is a certain certainty in this world that every four years there is a US election in November and ours in December.”