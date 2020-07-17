Regional News

Time to harness potentials to build a prosperous Manso Nkwanta – NPP candidate

George Obeng, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta

Mr. George Obeng, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, is upbeat about accelerated development in the area, saying he has a comprehensive strategy to improve the lives of the people.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there were huge potentials in the constituency that could be harnessed to build a prosperous Manso Nkwanta and to project its image to attract the needed investments.



He said though mining and agriculture were the mainstay of the local economy, activities of illegal miners had over the years dented the image of the constituency, adding that it was time to change the narrative.



“I am committed to engaging relevant state institutions to regulate mining activities of the indigenes and halt the invasion of people from outside the constituency to prevent the indiscriminate land degradation”, he said.



To ensure sustainable and environmental-friendly mining, the parliamentary candidate intends to acquire simple technologies for the youth with the approval of the regulators of the industry.



“With such technologies the people can mine for a living and boost the local economy while protecting the environment,” he said.

Mr. Obeng said by empowering the locals to go into environmental- friendly mining, they would be in the position to protect their lands from destruction by outsiders whose sole interest was to make profit at the expense of the environment.



The aspirant, who is a lecturer at the Kumasi Campus of the University of Education, Winneba, also seeks to invest in technical and vocational education in the constituency.



He said skills acquisition by the youth was critical to the development of the area and promised to prioritize it by strengthening existing technical schools in the constituency.



He entreated the people to go out and register in the on-going registration exercise and to vote massively for the NPP to make his vision for the constituency a reality.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.