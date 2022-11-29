Times are hard - Farmers justify hike in prices of eggs

File photo | Crates of egg

Poultry farmers have revealed that a crate of eggs will be sold at the farms for GHC45.00.

According to the association, the decision to raise the commodity’s price is due to the country’s high cost of living and the cedi-dollar exchange rate.



The farmers reiterated that the price of an egg crate at the farms will now be 45 Ghana cedis.

Mr. Asiedu Kwame, the association’s Public Relations Office (PRO), told the Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that if the association fails to sell it at the above-mentioned price, the country’s poultry industry will collapse.



He pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient as the cost of doing business continues to rise, and failure to raise the price would jeopardize their operations.